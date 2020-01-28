Emkay Global Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.42 crore, down 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.42 crore in December 2019 down 1.61% from Rs. 33.97 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2019 down 1857.36% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2019 down 69.56% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2018.

Emkay Global shares closed at 68.35 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.23% returns over the last 6 months and -26.86% over the last 12 months.