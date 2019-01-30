Emkay Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.32 crore, down 18.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.32 crore in December 2018 down 18.46% from Rs. 43.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2018 down 83.6% from Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2018 down 69.88% from Rs. 14.11 crore in December 2017.

Emkay Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.89 in December 2017.

Emkay Global shares closed at 88.75 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.81% returns over the last 6 months and -59.55% over the last 12 months.