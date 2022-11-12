 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emergent Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emergent Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore in September 2022 up 8.43% from Rs. 29.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 1.08% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 5.63% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2021.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 92.40 on April 01, 2022 (BSE)

Emergent Industrial Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.47 11.27 29.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.47 11.27 29.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.21 24.28 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.60 -13.48 29.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.35 0.15
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.29 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.20 0.22
Other Income 0.69 0.71 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.73 0.51 0.69
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.72 0.51 0.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.72 0.51 0.69
Tax 0.19 0.13 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.53 0.38 0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.53 0.38 0.53
Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.17 0.84 1.16
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.84 1.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.17 0.84 1.16
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.84 1.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:44 pm
