Emergent Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore in September 2022 up 8.43% from Rs. 29.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 1.08% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 5.63% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2021.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 92.40 on April 01, 2022 (BSE)