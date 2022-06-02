Emergent Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore, down 71.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore in March 2022 down 71.45% from Rs. 115.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 75.24% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Emergent Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2021.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 92.40 on April 01, 2022 (BSE)