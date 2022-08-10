Emergent Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore, down 71.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore in June 2022 down 71.09% from Rs. 38.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 54.03% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 down 53.51% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

Emergent Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2021.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 92.40 on April 01, 2022 (BSE)