Emergent Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.99 crore, down 72.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.99 crore in June 2021 down 72.31% from Rs. 140.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021 down 34.78% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021 down 34.48% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2020.

Emergent Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2020.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 139.65 on April 23, 2021 (BSE)