Emergent Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, up 843.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emergent Industrial Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 843.23% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 478.03% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021. Emergent Ind shares closed at 87.80 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.89% returns over the last 12 months.
Emergent Industrial Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations26.7632.472.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26.7632.472.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods77.078.2116.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.7823.60-13.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.320.310.19
Depreciation0.030.020.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.160.290.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.050.04-0.60
Other Income1.140.690.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.730.01
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.090.720.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.090.720.01
Tax0.010.190.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.080.530.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.080.530.01
Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.171.170.03
Diluted EPS0.171.170.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.171.170.03
Diluted EPS0.171.170.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

