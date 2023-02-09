Emergent Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, up 843.23% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emergent Industrial Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 843.23% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 478.03% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
|Emergent Ind shares closed at 87.80 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.89% returns over the last 12 months.
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.76
|32.47
|2.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.76
|32.47
|2.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|77.07
|8.21
|16.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-49.78
|23.60
|-13.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.31
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.29
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|0.04
|-0.60
|Other Income
|1.14
|0.69
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.73
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.72
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.72
|0.01
|Tax
|0.01
|0.19
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.53
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.53
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|1.17
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|1.17
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|1.17
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|1.17
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited