Emergent Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 183.87 crore, up 1078.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.87 crore in December 2020 up 1078.61% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020 up 2578.89% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2020 up 1981.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 139.65 on December 30, 2020 (BSE)