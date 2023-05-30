English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Emergent Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.04 crore, up 142.83% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emergent Industrial Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.04 crore in March 2023 up 142.83% from Rs. 32.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 594.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 340% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

    Emergent Ind shares closed at 91.00 on March 15, 2023 (BSE)

    Emergent Industrial Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.0426.7632.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.0426.7632.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.4577.0729.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.92-49.783.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.320.40
    Depreciation0.020.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.160.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.01-1.05-1.17
    Other Income1.651.111.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.640.060.14
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.630.060.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.630.060.13
    Tax0.160.000.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.470.050.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.470.050.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.470.050.07
    Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.110.15
    Diluted EPS1.040.110.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.110.15
    Diluted EPS1.040.110.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Emergent Ind #Emergent Industrial Solutions #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am