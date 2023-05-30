Emergent Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.04 crore, up 142.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.04 crore in March 2023 up 142.83% from Rs. 32.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 594.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 340% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 91.00 on March 15, 2023 (BSE)