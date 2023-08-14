Emergent Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 59.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in June 2023 down 59.1% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 12.84% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2023 up 9.8% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 95.55 on August 11, 2023 (BSE)