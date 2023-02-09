 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Emergent Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, up 843.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emergent Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 843.23% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 424.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Emergent Industrial Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.76 32.47 2.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.76 32.47 2.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.07 8.21 16.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.78 23.60 -13.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.31 0.19
Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.29 0.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 0.04 -0.60
Other Income 1.11 0.66 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.70 -0.02
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.69 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.69 -0.02
Tax 0.00 0.18 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 0.51 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 0.51 -0.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.05 0.51 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 1.12 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.11 1.12 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 1.12 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.11 1.12 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited