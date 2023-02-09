Emergent Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, up 843.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 843.23% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 424.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.