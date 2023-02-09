Emergent Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, up 843.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 843.23% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 424.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 87.80 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.89% returns over the last 12 months.