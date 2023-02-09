English
    Emergent Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, up 843.23% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emergent Industrial Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 843.23% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 424.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Emergent Industrial Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.7632.472.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.7632.472.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.078.2116.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.7823.60-13.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.310.19
    Depreciation0.030.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.290.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.050.04-0.60
    Other Income1.110.660.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.70-0.02
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.69-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.69-0.02
    Tax0.000.180.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.51-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.51-0.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.050.51-0.02
    Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.111.12-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.111.12-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.111.12-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.111.12-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited