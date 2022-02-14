Emergent Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, down 98.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in December 2021 down 98.46% from Rs. 183.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 101.08% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 100.44% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 93.30 on February 03, 2022 (BSE)