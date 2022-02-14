Emergent Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, down 98.46% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emergent Industrial Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in December 2021 down 98.46% from Rs. 183.87 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 101.08% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 100.44% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020.
Emergent Ind shares closed at 93.30 on February 03, 2022 (BSE)
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.84
|29.95
|183.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.84
|29.95
|183.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.47
|0.05
|248.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.64
|29.30
|-65.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.15
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.22
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.22
|0.92
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.44
|1.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.66
|2.23
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.66
|1.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.66
|1.98
|Tax
|0.00
|0.16
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.50
|1.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.50
|1.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.02
|0.50
|1.50
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|1.09
|3.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|1.09
|3.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|1.09
|3.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|1.09
|3.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
