Emergent Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 183.87 crore, up 1078.61% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emergent Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 183.87 crore in December 2020 up 1078.61% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020 up 2960.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 up 2400% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Emergent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Emergent Ind shares closed at 139.65 on December 30, 2020 (BSE)

Emergent Industrial Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations183.8773.7715.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations183.8773.7715.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods248.00113.843.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.34-40.9711.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.120.140.16
Depreciation0.020.010.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.160.140.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.59-0.16
Other Income1.320.820.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.231.410.09
Interest0.250.000.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.981.410.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.981.410.08
Tax0.480.360.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.501.050.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.501.050.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.501.050.05
Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.282.290.11
Diluted EPS3.282.290.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.282.290.11
Diluted EPS3.282.290.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2021 09:00 am

