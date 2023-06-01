English
    Emerald Leisure Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, up 79% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 79% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2023 down 60.93% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 up 261.22% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

    Emerald Leisure shares closed at 81.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 6.58% over the last 12 months.

    Emerald Leisures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.343.912.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.343.912.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.680.720.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.010.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.400.55
    Depreciation0.930.720.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.371.330.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.800.73-0.37
    Other Income0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.840.77-0.34
    Interest4.742.632.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.90-1.86-2.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.90-1.86-2.53
    Tax0.17----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.07-1.86-2.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.07-1.86-2.53
    Equity Share Capital2.502.502.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.11-3.71-5.04
    Diluted EPS-8.11-3.71-5.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.11-3.71-5.04
    Diluted EPS-8.11-3.71-5.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am