Emerald Leisure Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, up 79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 79% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2023 down 60.93% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 up 261.22% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.
Emerald Leisure shares closed at 81.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 6.58% over the last 12 months.
|Emerald Leisures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.34
|3.91
|2.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.34
|3.91
|2.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.68
|0.72
|0.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.40
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.72
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.37
|1.33
|0.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.73
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|0.77
|-0.34
|Interest
|4.74
|2.63
|2.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.90
|-1.86
|-2.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.90
|-1.86
|-2.53
|Tax
|0.17
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.07
|-1.86
|-2.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.07
|-1.86
|-2.53
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.11
|-3.71
|-5.04
|Diluted EPS
|-8.11
|-3.71
|-5.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.11
|-3.71
|-5.04
|Diluted EPS
|-8.11
|-3.71
|-5.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited