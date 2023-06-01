Emerald Leisure Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, up 79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 79% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2023 down 60.93% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 up 261.22% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

Emerald Leisure shares closed at 81.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 6.58% over the last 12 months.