Emerald Leisure Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 74.51% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2022 up 74.51% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 up 13.46% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 up 206.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Emerald Leisure shares closed at 73.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.05% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.

Emerald Leisures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.43 3.32 1.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.43 3.32 1.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.41 0.70 0.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -0.02 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.55 0.41 0.36
Depreciation 0.83 0.85 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.97 0.92 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 0.47 -0.86
Other Income 0.04 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 0.50 -0.83
Interest 2.19 2.17 2.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.53 -1.67 -2.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.53 -1.67 -2.92
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.53 -1.67 -2.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.53 -1.67 -2.92
Equity Share Capital 2.50 2.50 2.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.04 -3.33 -11.68
Diluted EPS -5.04 -3.33 -11.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.04 -3.33 -11.68
Diluted EPS -5.04 -3.33 -11.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 02:56 pm
