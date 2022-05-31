Emerald Leisure Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 74.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2022 up 74.51% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 up 13.46% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 up 206.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Emerald Leisure shares closed at 73.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.05% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.