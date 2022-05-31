Emerald Leisure Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 74.51% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2022 up 74.51% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 up 13.46% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 up 206.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
Emerald Leisure shares closed at 73.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.05% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.
|Emerald Leisures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.43
|3.32
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.43
|3.32
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.41
|0.70
|0.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.02
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.41
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.85
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.97
|0.92
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.47
|-0.86
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.50
|-0.83
|Interest
|2.19
|2.17
|2.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-1.67
|-2.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.53
|-1.67
|-2.92
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.53
|-1.67
|-2.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.53
|-1.67
|-2.92
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.04
|-3.33
|-11.68
|Diluted EPS
|-5.04
|-3.33
|-11.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.04
|-3.33
|-11.68
|Diluted EPS
|-5.04
|-3.33
|-11.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited