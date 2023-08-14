English
    Emerald Leisure Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.88% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 73.12% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 4.88% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022.

    Emerald Leisure shares closed at 169.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 175.94% returns over the last 12 months.

    Emerald Leisures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.004.343.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.004.343.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.580.680.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.020.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.540.41
    Depreciation0.580.930.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.331.370.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.090.800.92
    Other Income0.040.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.140.840.93
    Interest3.464.742.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.32-3.90-1.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.32-3.90-1.34
    Tax--0.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.32-4.07-1.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.32-4.07-1.34
    Equity Share Capital2.502.502.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.63-8.11-2.67
    Diluted EPS-4.63-8.11-2.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.63-8.11-2.67
    Diluted EPS-4.63-8.11-2.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

