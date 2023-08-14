Emerald Leisure Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.88% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 down 73.12% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 4.88% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022.

Emerald Leisure shares closed at 169.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 175.94% returns over the last 12 months.