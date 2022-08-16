Emerald Leisure Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, up 211.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in June 2022 up 211.68% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 up 53.04% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022 up 8100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Emerald Leisure shares closed at 61.30 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)