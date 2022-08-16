Emerald Leisure Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, up 211.68% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in June 2022 up 211.68% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 up 53.04% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022 up 8100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.
Emerald Leisure shares closed at 61.30 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)
|Emerald Leisures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.61
|2.43
|1.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.61
|2.43
|1.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.56
|0.41
|0.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.04
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.55
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.83
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|0.97
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.92
|-0.37
|-0.86
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|-0.34
|-0.82
|Interest
|2.27
|2.19
|2.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-2.53
|-2.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.34
|-2.53
|-2.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|-2.53
|-2.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|-2.53
|-2.85
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.67
|-5.04
|-11.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.67
|-5.04
|-11.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.67
|-5.04
|-11.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.67
|-5.04
|-11.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited