Emerald Leisure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.
Emerald Leisure shares closed at 78.20 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.55% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Emerald Leisures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.91
|2.89
|3.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.91
|2.89
|3.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.72
|0.48
|0.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.39
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.73
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.33
|1.00
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|0.30
|0.47
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|0.34
|0.50
|Interest
|2.63
|2.50
|2.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-2.15
|-1.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.86
|-2.15
|-1.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.86
|-2.15
|-1.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.86
|-2.15
|-1.67
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.71
|-4.30
|-3.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.71
|-4.30
|-3.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.71
|-4.30
|-3.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.71
|-4.30
|-3.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited