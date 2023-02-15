 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emerald Leisure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

Emerald Leisures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.91 2.89 3.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.91 2.89 3.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.72 0.48 0.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.39 0.41
Depreciation 0.72 0.73 0.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.33 1.00 0.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.73 0.30 0.47
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 0.34 0.50
Interest 2.63 2.50 2.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.86 -2.15 -1.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.86 -2.15 -1.67
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.86 -2.15 -1.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.86 -2.15 -1.67
Equity Share Capital 2.50 2.50 2.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.71 -4.30 -3.33
Diluted EPS -3.71 -4.30 -3.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.71 -4.30 -3.33
Diluted EPS -3.71 -4.30 -3.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited