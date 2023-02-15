Emerald Leisure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

Emerald Leisure shares closed at 78.20 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.55% returns over the last 12 months.