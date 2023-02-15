English
    Emerald Leisure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

    Emerald Leisure shares closed at 78.20 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.55% returns over the last 12 months.

    Emerald Leisures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.912.893.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.912.893.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.720.480.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.01-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.390.41
    Depreciation0.720.730.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.331.000.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.730.300.47
    Other Income0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.770.340.50
    Interest2.632.502.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.86-2.15-1.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.86-2.15-1.67
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.86-2.15-1.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.86-2.15-1.67
    Equity Share Capital2.502.502.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.71-4.30-3.33
    Diluted EPS-3.71-4.30-3.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.71-4.30-3.33
    Diluted EPS-3.71-4.30-3.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Emerald Leisure #Emerald Leisures #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am