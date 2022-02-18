Emerald Leisure Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 146.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in December 2021 up 146.33% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021 up 39.66% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021 up 419.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Emerald Leisure shares closed at 109.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.61% returns over the last 6 months