Emerald Leisure Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 146.33% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leisures are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in December 2021 up 146.33% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021 up 39.66% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021 up 419.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.
Emerald Leisure shares closed at 109.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.61% returns over the last 6 months
|Emerald Leisures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.32
|1.67
|1.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.32
|1.67
|1.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.70
|0.29
|0.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.31
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.84
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.92
|0.81
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|-0.58
|-0.85
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|-0.54
|-0.76
|Interest
|2.17
|2.10
|2.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.67
|-2.64
|-2.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.67
|-2.64
|-2.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.67
|-2.64
|-2.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.67
|-2.64
|-2.77
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.33
|-5.27
|-11.05
|Diluted EPS
|-3.33
|-5.27
|-11.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.33
|-5.27
|-11.05
|Diluted EPS
|-3.33
|-5.27
|-11.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited