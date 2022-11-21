 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emerald Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 16.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company are:Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in September 2022 up 16.87% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 5.79% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 18.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.
Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021. Emerald Leasing shares closed at 28.45 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.17% returns over the last 6 months and 109.96% over the last 12 months.
Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.090.980.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.090.980.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.150.170.12
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.220.200.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.720.620.61
Other Income0.000.010.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.720.630.61
Interest0.130.150.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.580.480.55
Exceptional Items0.00----
P/L Before Tax0.580.480.55
Tax0.150.120.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.440.360.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.440.360.41
Equity Share Capital29.0429.0429.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.120.14
Diluted EPS0.150.120.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.120.14
Diluted EPS0.150.120.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

