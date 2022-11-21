Emerald Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 16.87% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in September 2022 up 16.87% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 5.79% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 18.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.
Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.
|Emerald Leasing shares closed at 28.45 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.17% returns over the last 6 months and 109.96% over the last 12 months.
|Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|0.98
|0.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|0.98
|0.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.17
|0.12
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.20
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.62
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.63
|0.61
|Interest
|0.13
|0.15
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.48
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.58
|0.48
|0.55
|Tax
|0.15
|0.12
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.44
|0.36
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.44
|0.36
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|29.04
|29.04
|29.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.12
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.12
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.12
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.12
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
