Emerald Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 16.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in September 2022 up 16.87% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 5.79% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 18.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.

Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.