Emerald Leasing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 26.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 up 26.45% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 54.61% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 up 57.27% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.