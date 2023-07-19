Emerald Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 25.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in June 2023 up 25.93% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 81.69% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 up 67.07% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

Emerald Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Emerald Finance shares closed at 23.45 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.69% returns over the last 6 months and 36.34% over the last 12 months.