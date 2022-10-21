 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Embassy Office Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore, down 12.64% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore in September 2022 down 12.64% from Rs. 556.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.59 crore in September 2022 up 17.96% from Rs. 274.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 473.59 crore in September 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 462.54 crore in September 2021.

Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.89 in September 2021.

Embassy Office shares closed at 343.64 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -1.25% over the last 12 months.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 485.98 544.03 556.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 485.98 544.03 556.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.02 9.42 95.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 471.96 534.61 460.72
Other Income 1.63 1.70 1.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 473.59 536.31 462.54
Interest 149.30 146.62 187.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 324.29 389.69 275.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 324.29 389.69 275.11
Tax 0.70 0.73 0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 323.59 388.96 274.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 323.59 388.96 274.33
Equity Share Capital 28,826.21 28,826.21 28,826.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 4.10 2.89
Diluted EPS 3.41 4.10 2.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.36 4.02 --
Diluted EPS 3.41 4.10 2.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 21, 2022 09:33 am
