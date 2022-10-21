Embassy Office Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore, down 12.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore in September 2022 down 12.64% from Rs. 556.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.59 crore in September 2022 up 17.96% from Rs. 274.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 473.59 crore in September 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 462.54 crore in September 2021.

Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.89 in September 2021.

Embassy Office shares closed at 343.64 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -1.25% over the last 12 months.