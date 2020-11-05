172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|embassy-office-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-241-36-crore-up-8-03-y-o-y-6071481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:23 PM IST

Embassy Office Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 241.36 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 241.36 crore in September 2020 up 8.03% from Rs. 223.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.65 crore in September 2020 down 41.97% from Rs. 147.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.41 crore in September 2020 down 16.61% from Rs. 221.14 crore in September 2019.

Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2019.

Embassy Office shares closed at 334.05 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.23% returns over the last 6 months and -19.21% over the last 12 months.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations241.36237.06223.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations241.36237.06223.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies48.51----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.5718.537.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.28218.53215.95
Other Income0.130.495.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.41219.02221.14
Interest97.5290.9769.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.89128.05151.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax86.89128.05151.50
Tax1.241.383.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.65126.67147.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.65126.67147.61
Equity Share Capital22,912.1022,912.1022,912.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.111.641.91
Diluted EPS1.111.641.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.111.651.91
Diluted EPS1.111.641.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

#Construction - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Embassy Office #Embassy Office Parks REIT #Results

