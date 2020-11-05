Embassy Office Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 241.36 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.36 crore in September 2020 up 8.03% from Rs. 223.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.65 crore in September 2020 down 41.97% from Rs. 147.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.41 crore in September 2020 down 16.61% from Rs. 221.14 crore in September 2019.

Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2019.

Embassy Office shares closed at 334.05 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.23% returns over the last 6 months and -19.21% over the last 12 months.