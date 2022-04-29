 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Embassy Office Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.26 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 474.26 crore in March 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 508.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 339.59 crore in March 2022 up 189.14% from Rs. 117.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.30 crore in March 2022 up 67.86% from Rs. 278.98 crore in March 2021.

Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2021.

Embassy Office shares closed at 388.86 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.75% returns over the last 6 months and 24.45% over the last 12 months.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 474.26 527.06 508.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 474.26 527.06 508.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.27 7.30 231.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 465.99 519.76 276.53
Other Income 2.31 2.25 2.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 468.30 522.00 278.98
Interest 127.72 159.18 160.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 340.58 362.83 118.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 340.58 362.83 118.43
Tax 0.99 2.01 0.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 339.59 360.82 117.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 339.59 360.82 117.45
Equity Share Capital 28,826.21 28,826.21 22,912.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 3.81 1.24
Diluted EPS 3.58 3.81 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 3.75 1.53
Diluted EPS 3.58 3.81 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
