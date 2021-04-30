Embassy Office Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 508.08 crore, up 119.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.08 crore in March 2021 up 119.52% from Rs. 231.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.45 crore in March 2021 up 50.33% from Rs. 78.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.98 crore in March 2021 up 66.02% from Rs. 168.04 crore in March 2020.

Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2020.

Embassy Office shares closed at 311.83 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.41% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.