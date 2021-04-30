MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Embassy Office Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 508.08 crore, up 119.52% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 508.08 crore in March 2021 up 119.52% from Rs. 231.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.45 crore in March 2021 up 50.33% from Rs. 78.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.98 crore in March 2021 up 66.02% from Rs. 168.04 crore in March 2020.

Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2020.

Close

Embassy Office shares closed at 311.83 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.41% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations508.08234.40231.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations508.08234.40231.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----58.75
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses231.55-2.609.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax276.53237.00163.27
Other Income2.461.674.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax278.98238.67168.04
Interest160.55120.8289.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax118.43117.8578.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax118.43117.8578.95
Tax0.980.170.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.45117.6878.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.45117.6878.13
Equity Share Capital22,912.1022,912.1022,912.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.241.491.01
Diluted EPS1.241.491.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.531.531.01
Diluted EPS1.241.491.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Embassy Office #Embassy Office Parks REIT #Results
first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.