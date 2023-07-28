English
    Embassy Office Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 518.02 crore, down 4.78% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.02 crore in June 2023 down 4.78% from Rs. 544.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 339.77 crore in June 2023 down 12.65% from Rs. 388.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 511.53 crore in June 2023 down 4.62% from Rs. 536.31 crore in June 2022.

    Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2022.

    Embassy Office shares closed at 308.09 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.13% returns over the last 6 months and -15.55% over the last 12 months.

    Embassy Office Parks REIT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.02539.13544.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.02539.13544.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--129.51--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.5511.609.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax509.48398.02534.61
    Other Income2.063.311.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax511.53401.33536.31
    Interest170.87156.54146.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax340.66244.79389.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax340.66244.79389.69
    Tax0.891.410.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities339.77243.37388.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period339.77243.37388.96
    Equity Share Capital28,826.2128,826.2128,826.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.582.574.10
    Diluted EPS3.582.574.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.582.574.10
    Diluted EPS3.582.574.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 28, 2023

