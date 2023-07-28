Embassy Office Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 518.02 crore, down 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.02 crore in June 2023 down 4.78% from Rs. 544.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 339.77 crore in June 2023 down 12.65% from Rs. 388.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 511.53 crore in June 2023 down 4.62% from Rs. 536.31 crore in June 2022.

Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2022.

Embassy Office shares closed at 308.09 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.13% returns over the last 6 months and -15.55% over the last 12 months.