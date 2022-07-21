 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Embassy Office Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.73 crore, down 0.39% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 545.73 crore in June 2022 down 0.39% from Rs. 547.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 388.96 crore in June 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 365.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.31 crore in June 2022 down 0.25% from Rs. 537.67 crore in June 2021.

Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2021.

Embassy Office shares closed at 368.38 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.95% returns over the last 6 months and 5.30% over the last 12 months.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 545.73 474.26 547.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 545.73 474.26 547.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.42 8.27 11.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 536.31 465.99 535.90
Other Income -- 2.31 1.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 536.31 468.30 537.67
Interest 146.62 127.72 171.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 389.69 340.58 365.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 389.69 340.58 365.76
Tax 0.73 0.99 0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 388.96 339.59 365.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 388.96 339.59 365.00
Equity Share Capital 28,826.21 28,826.21 22,912.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 3.58 3.85
Diluted EPS 4.10 3.58 3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 3.51 4.77
Diluted EPS 4.10 3.58 3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
