 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Embassy Office Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 485.72 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 485.72 crore in December 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 527.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.23 crore in December 2022 down 10.42% from Rs. 360.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.55 crore in December 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 485.72 485.98 527.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 485.72 485.98 527.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.66 14.02 7.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 472.06 471.96 519.76
Other Income 0.49 1.63 2.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 472.55 473.59 522.00
Interest 149.30 149.30 159.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 323.24 324.29 362.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 323.24 324.29 362.83
Tax 0.02 0.70 2.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 323.23 323.59 360.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 323.23 323.59 360.82
Equity Share Capital 28,826.21 28,826.21 28,826.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 3.41 3.81
Diluted EPS 3.41 3.41 3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 3.36 3.75
Diluted EPS 3.41 3.41 3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited