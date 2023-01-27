Embassy Office Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 485.72 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.72 crore in December 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 527.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.23 crore in December 2022 down 10.42% from Rs. 360.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.55 crore in December 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in December 2021.

