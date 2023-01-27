English
    Embassy Office Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 485.72 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 485.72 crore in December 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 527.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.23 crore in December 2022 down 10.42% from Rs. 360.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.55 crore in December 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

    Embassy Office Parks REIT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations485.72485.98527.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations485.72485.98527.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6614.027.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax472.06471.96519.76
    Other Income0.491.632.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax472.55473.59522.00
    Interest149.30149.30159.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax323.24324.29362.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax323.24324.29362.83
    Tax0.020.702.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities323.23323.59360.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period323.23323.59360.82
    Equity Share Capital28,826.2128,826.2128,826.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.413.413.81
    Diluted EPS3.413.413.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.413.363.75
    Diluted EPS3.413.413.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited