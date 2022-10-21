Embassy Office Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 888.91 crore, up 20.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 888.91 crore in September 2022 up 20.91% from Rs. 735.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.47 crore in September 2022 down 34.48% from Rs. 196.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 683.77 crore in September 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 605.26 crore in September 2021.

Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in September 2021.

Embassy Office shares closed at 343.64 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -1.25% over the last 12 months.