    Embassy Office Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 895.32 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:Net Sales at Rs 895.32 crore in March 2023 up 14.57% from Rs. 781.44 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.45 crore in March 2023 down 87.3% from Rs. 279.18 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 653.95 crore in March 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 608.13 crore in March 2022.
    Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2022.Embassy Office shares closed at 329.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -15.15% over the last 12 months.
    Embassy Office Parks REIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations895.32892.51781.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations895.32892.51781.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.1610.502.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.2315.236.67
    Depreciation347.02282.56202.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses217.25184.55176.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax301.66399.68393.36
    Other Income5.2714.1712.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax306.93413.85405.71
    Interest253.65245.22192.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.28168.63212.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.28168.63212.90
    Tax41.6726.37-40.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.62142.27253.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.62142.27253.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates23.8320.9425.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.45163.21279.18
    Equity Share Capital28,826.2128,826.2128,826.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.371.722.95
    Diluted EPS0.371.722.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.371.722.61
    Diluted EPS0.371.722.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

