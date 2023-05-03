Embassy Office Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 895.32 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 895.32 892.51 781.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 895.32 892.51 781.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10.16 10.50 2.38 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.23 15.23 6.67 Depreciation 347.02 282.56 202.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 217.25 184.55 176.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 301.66 399.68 393.36 Other Income 5.27 14.17 12.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.93 413.85 405.71 Interest 253.65 245.22 192.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.28 168.63 212.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 53.28 168.63 212.90 Tax 41.67 26.37 -40.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.62 142.27 253.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.62 142.27 253.31 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 23.83 20.94 25.88 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.45 163.21 279.18 Equity Share Capital 28,826.21 28,826.21 28,826.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.37 1.72 2.95 Diluted EPS 0.37 1.72 2.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.37 1.72 2.61 Diluted EPS 0.37 1.72 2.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited