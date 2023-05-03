Embassy Office Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 895.32 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:Net Sales at Rs 895.32 crore in March 2023 up 14.57% from Rs. 781.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.45 crore in March 2023 down 87.3% from Rs. 279.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 653.95 crore in March 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 608.13 crore in March 2022.
Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2022.
|Embassy Office shares closed at 329.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -15.15% over the last 12 months.
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|895.32
|892.51
|781.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|895.32
|892.51
|781.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.16
|10.50
|2.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.23
|15.23
|6.67
|Depreciation
|347.02
|282.56
|202.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|217.25
|184.55
|176.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|301.66
|399.68
|393.36
|Other Income
|5.27
|14.17
|12.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|306.93
|413.85
|405.71
|Interest
|253.65
|245.22
|192.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|53.28
|168.63
|212.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|53.28
|168.63
|212.90
|Tax
|41.67
|26.37
|-40.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.62
|142.27
|253.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.62
|142.27
|253.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|23.83
|20.94
|25.88
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|35.45
|163.21
|279.18
|Equity Share Capital
|28,826.21
|28,826.21
|28,826.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.37
|1.72
|2.95
|Diluted EPS
|0.37
|1.72
|2.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.37
|1.72
|2.61
|Diluted EPS
|0.37
|1.72
|2.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited