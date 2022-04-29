Embassy Office Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 781.44 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.44 crore in March 2022 up 2.32% from Rs. 763.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.18 crore in March 2022 up 497.14% from Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 608.13 crore in March 2022 up 31.13% from Rs. 463.77 crore in March 2021.

Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2021.

Embassy Office shares closed at 388.86 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.75% returns over the last 6 months and 24.45% over the last 12 months.