Embassy Office Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 763.75 crore, up 35.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 763.75 crore in March 2021 up 35.78% from Rs. 562.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2021 down 19.12% from Rs. 57.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.77 crore in March 2021 up 62.95% from Rs. 284.61 crore in March 2020.

Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2020.

Embassy Office shares closed at 311.83 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.41% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.