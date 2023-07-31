Embassy Office Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 942.63 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 942.63 crore in June 2023 up 10.23% from Rs. 855.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.04 crore in June 2023 up 30.87% from Rs. 178.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 733.60 crore in June 2023 up 12.11% from Rs. 654.37 crore in June 2022.

Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2022.

Embassy Office shares closed at 309.93 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -15.05% over the last 12 months.