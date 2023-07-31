English
    Embassy Office Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 942.63 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 942.63 crore in June 2023 up 10.23% from Rs. 855.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.04 crore in June 2023 up 30.87% from Rs. 178.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 733.60 crore in June 2023 up 12.11% from Rs. 654.37 crore in June 2022.

    Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2022.

    Embassy Office shares closed at 309.93 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -15.05% over the last 12 months.

    Embassy Office Parks REIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations942.63895.32855.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations942.63895.32855.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.5310.1610.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1419.2311.24
    Depreciation228.80347.02219.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses207.34217.25184.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax479.82301.66429.23
    Other Income24.985.275.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax504.80306.93434.58
    Interest255.46253.65231.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax249.3453.28203.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax249.3453.28203.38
    Tax33.6841.6744.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities215.6611.62159.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period215.6611.62159.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates18.3823.8319.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates234.0435.45178.84
    Equity Share Capital28,826.2128,826.2128,826.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.470.371.89
    Diluted EPS2.470.371.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.470.371.89
    Diluted EPS2.470.371.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

