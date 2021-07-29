Embassy Office Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 761.34 crore, up 39.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 761.34 crore in June 2021 up 39.78% from Rs. 544.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.91 crore in June 2021 up 0.33% from Rs. 204.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 600.76 crore in June 2021 up 33.28% from Rs. 450.74 crore in June 2020.

Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.65 in June 2020.

Embassy Office shares closed at 357.50 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.23% over the last 12 months.