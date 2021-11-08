Emami Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 711.89 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 711.89 crore in September 2021 up 8.87% from Rs. 653.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.36 crore in September 2021 up 59.24% from Rs. 114.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.52 crore in September 2021 up 19.46% from Rs. 254.07 crore in September 2020.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2020.

Emami shares closed at 563.75 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 51.83% over the last 12 months.