Emami Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 571.92 crore, down 1.22% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 571.92 crore in September 2018 down 1.22% from Rs. 579.01 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.60 crore in September 2018 down 24.38% from Rs. 103.94 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.73 crore in September 2018 down 11.23% from Rs. 206.98 crore in September 2017.

Emami EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.58 in September 2017.

Emami shares closed at 402.40 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.83% returns over the last 6 months and -36.17% over the last 12 months.