    Emami Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 697.95 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami are:

    Net Sales at Rs 697.95 crore in March 2023 up 3.93% from Rs. 671.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.64 crore in March 2023 down 70.17% from Rs. 364.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.08 crore in March 2023 down 14.18% from Rs. 183.03 crore in March 2022.

    Emami EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.21 in March 2022.

    Emami shares closed at 383.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.56% returns over the last 6 months and -4.89% over the last 12 months.

    Emami
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations697.95835.55671.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations697.95835.55671.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials186.75201.00213.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.4048.6585.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.2134.68-40.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.6374.4666.73
    Depreciation43.4842.6181.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses82.67----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses140.08204.17198.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.15229.9866.88
    Other Income11.458.2135.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.60238.19101.90
    Interest0.320.611.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.28237.58100.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax113.28237.58100.49
    Tax4.6412.96-263.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.64224.62364.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.64224.62364.23
    Equity Share Capital44.1244.1244.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.465.098.21
    Diluted EPS2.465.098.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.465.098.21
    Diluted EPS2.465.098.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am