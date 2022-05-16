 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Emami Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.59 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami are:

Net Sales at Rs 671.59 crore in March 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 648.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 364.23 crore in March 2022 up 299.16% from Rs. 91.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.03 crore in March 2022 down 8.15% from Rs. 199.28 crore in March 2021.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 8.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2021.

Emami shares closed at 427.30 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Emami
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 671.59 875.30 648.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 671.59 875.30 648.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 213.36 228.76 181.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 85.76 35.12 70.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.57 23.66 -7.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.73 69.93 65.30
Depreciation 81.13 82.36 81.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 118.09 100.07
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 198.30 77.42 85.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.88 239.96 71.69
Other Income 35.02 16.68 46.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.90 256.64 118.09
Interest 1.41 1.25 4.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.49 255.39 113.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 100.49 255.39 113.66
Tax -263.74 44.27 22.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 364.23 211.12 91.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 364.23 211.12 91.25
Equity Share Capital 44.12 44.45 44.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.21 4.75 2.05
Diluted EPS 8.21 4.75 2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.21 4.75 2.05
Diluted EPS 8.21 4.75 2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Emami #Personal Care #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.