Emami Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.59 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.59 crore in March 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 648.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 364.23 crore in March 2022 up 299.16% from Rs. 91.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.03 crore in March 2022 down 8.15% from Rs. 199.28 crore in March 2021.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 8.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2021.

Emami shares closed at 427.30 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)