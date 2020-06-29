Emami Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 460.45 crore, down 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 460.45 crore in March 2020 down 20.33% from Rs. 577.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.02 crore in March 2020 down 176.28% from Rs. 48.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.92 crore in March 2020 down 77.95% from Rs. 158.34 crore in March 2019.

Emami shares closed at 220.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.38% returns over the last 6 months and -30.53% over the last 12 months.