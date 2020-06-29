Emami Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 460.45 crore, down 20.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emami are:
Net Sales at Rs 460.45 crore in March 2020 down 20.33% from Rs. 577.96 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.02 crore in March 2020 down 176.28% from Rs. 48.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.92 crore in March 2020 down 77.95% from Rs. 158.34 crore in March 2019.
Emami shares closed at 220.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.38% returns over the last 6 months and -30.53% over the last 12 months.
|Emami
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|460.45
|748.28
|577.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|460.45
|748.28
|577.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|169.47
|191.26
|188.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37.24
|11.10
|56.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.36
|40.79
|-8.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.42
|63.27
|57.65
|Depreciation
|83.58
|83.39
|79.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|74.69
|112.66
|77.56
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.09
|73.69
|66.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.68
|172.12
|60.28
|Other Income
|14.02
|15.00
|18.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.66
|187.12
|78.72
|Interest
|2.04
|4.06
|5.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-50.70
|183.06
|73.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.26
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-50.70
|179.80
|73.11
|Tax
|-13.68
|31.89
|24.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.02
|147.91
|48.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.02
|147.91
|48.53
|Equity Share Capital
|45.32
|45.39
|45.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|3.26
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|3.26
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|3.26
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|3.26
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:08 am