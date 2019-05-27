Emami Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 577.96 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 577.96 crore in March 2019 up 1.59% from Rs. 568.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.53 crore in March 2019 down 3.35% from Rs. 50.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.34 crore in March 2019 down 2.54% from Rs. 162.47 crore in March 2018.

Emami EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2018.

Emami shares closed at 359.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.44% over the last 12 months.